"Garden of Smiles" to be exhibited at Heydar Aliyev Centre

On June 7, the Heydar Aliyev Centre will open an individual exhibition of the well-known Chinese artist Yue Minju called "Garden of Smiles".

Azernews reports that the artist's works from the "Self-Portrait" and "Flowers" series - examples of paintings and sculptures - will be presented at the exhibition.

The works of Yue Mingju, a well-known representative of modern Chinese art, from the "Self-Portrait" series, created an echo in world art. All the images created in that series depict people with wide smiles. Some call that smile a "mocking laugh," while others say it's dramatic and sad. In any case, the smiles in those images are immediately etched in memory.

Another famous series of the artist was "Flowers". In those works, the complications caused by the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are reflected according to the artist's imagination. So, the faces of the figures in these art examples are not covered by medical masks, but by flowers.

It should be noted that in addition to China, Yue Minju's solo exhibitions were held in various countries - USA, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, France, Croatia, Indonesia, Iceland, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Korea, Cuba, Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, his works are included in the collections of well-known galleries and museums of the world.

Yue Mincu's "Garden of Smiles" exhibition, which will be shown at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, will continue until October 27.

