Azerbaijani, Tajikistan expand cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has met with his Tajik counterpart Matlubahon Sattoriyon, who is on a visit to Baku to participate in the Days of Tajik Culture, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Adil Karimli assessed the holding of the Days of Tajik Culture in Azerbaijan as a significant event.

He underlined that cultural and literary ties between the two countries have an ancient history.

The friendly relations and high-level mutual visits that currently exist between the heads of our states have further strengthened cooperation in all areas, including in the field of culture.

Expressing gratitude to his colleague for the active participation of the Tajik delegation in the 6th World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, the minister briefed about the preparatory work related to the opening of the ICESCO regional office in Azerbaijan.

The Minister of Culture of Tajikistan, Matlubahon Sattoriyon, thanked the high level of organisation of the Tajik Culture Days and the hospitality provided to the delegation, noting that culture is the main factor in bringing our peoples closer together. He also noting the common cultural values of the two countries.

During the conversation, Matlubahon Sattoriyon stressed the importance of student exchange in the field of art education between the two countries.

She also proposed holding Azerbaijani Culture Days in Tajikistan next year. The minister invited her Azerbaijani counterpart to make an official visit to Tajikistan.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other issues of mutual interest.

The Days of Tajik Culture in Azerbaijan will end on May 23.

The large-scale event features vibrant concerts, an exhibition of artists and craftsmen, film screenings, and the display of national costumes, which provide insight into the history, culture, and customs of the Tajik people.

