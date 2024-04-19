Azerbaijan pavilion opened at Venice Biennale [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 April 2024 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

The opening of the Azerbaijan pavilion at the Venice Biennale was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy.

According to Azernews, the 60th Venice Biennale, which will last until November 24, is held under the slogan "Foreigners Everywhere".

The Azerbaijan pavilion is located in Campo della Tana, one of the architectural monuments of the 16th century in Venice, and is dedicated to "From the Caspian to the Pink Planet. Organized under the theme "From Caspian to Pink Planet: I Am Here", it reflects the motto of the biennale.

Speaking at the opening of the pavilion, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov reminded the support projects provided by the Foundation to Azerbaijani artists in the past. He said that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also participates in the creation of Azerbaijan's pavilions at the Venice Biennale.

Anar Alakbarov thanked those who participated in the creation of our pavilion, including the curator of the project - critic in the field of modern art, professor of art studies, Luca Beatrice, who was the curator of the Italian pavilion at the 53rd Venice Biennale, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, as well as the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy.

Luka Beatrice, the curator of the Azerbaijan pavilion at the Venice exhibition, said that the modern architecture of Azerbaijan is in dialogue with history, and our art is the most faithful mirror of the attitude towards the future. Luka Beatrice urged the event participants to visit Baku to understand the cultural and artistic enthusiasm of our ancient country.

Then the guests got acquainted with the Azerbaijan pavilion.

Among those who visited our pavilion were Tatyana Valova, Director General of the UN Geneva Division, and Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture of the United Arab Emirates, who was represented at the Venice Biennale.

Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli met with Minister of Culture of the United Arab Emirates Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi and colleagues from other countries within the framework of the Venice Biennale. During the meetings, the development of cooperation in the field of culture and the exchange of views on joint cultural projects were held.

Since 2007, Azerbaijan has been participating in the Venice Biennale, which is one of the world's famous platforms in the field of modern art. In the Azerbaijan pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale, the topic of foreignness is explored through the rich palette of the works of honored artists Irina Eldarova, Rashad Alakbarov, artist Vusala Agaraziyeva, and the relevance of that topic for Azerbaijan are brought to attention.

