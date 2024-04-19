Azerbaijan, Britain to jointly train personnel to realise green energy transition [PHOTOS]

19 April 2024 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

On April 18, an event was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Great Britain on the occasion of the start of the 2023-2024 academic year of the master's degree program in the specialty of renewable energy sources between Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University and Warwick University of England, Azernews reports.

At the event, the rector of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Vazeh Askarov, a delegation consisting of employees of the University, as well as relevant employees of the Ministry of Science and Education, a team from Warwick University cooperating with ASOSU on the dual degree program, the British Prime Minister's trade envoy for Azerbaijan, a member of the House of Lords Baroness Nicholson, MPs from both houses of the British Parliament, officials of the British Foreign Office, ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Moldova and Uzbekistan to Britain, as well as members of the diplomatic corps in London, representatives of the British Council, the British Chamber of Commerce, media and diaspora were present. The event was also attended by Azerbaijani students studying at Warwick University, as well as Azerbaijani students who graduated from ASOSU and are currently studying at leading British universities.

Delivering the opening speech, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Britain, Elin Suleymanov, said that the implementation of the dual degree program between ASOSU and Warwick University based on the relevant state program approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan is an indicator of the importance and personal attention of the head of the country to the development of human capital and education in Azerbaijan. Thanking all parties involved in the development of the project - the Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev and the employees of the Ministry, Baroness Nicholson, the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Azerbaijan and the British Council office in Baku, the ambassador is still working on this program dedicated to renewable energy. drawing attention to the fact that preparations were started several years ago, he said that this is an indicator of the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the issue of green development, which is preparing to host COP29 this year.

Later, Baroness Nicholson, the British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, spoke at the event as the main guest from the British government. She said that during her years in this position, she has personally witnessed the ever-increasing bilateral relations and rich cooperation between the two countries, and said that it is gratifying that Azerbaijan sees Britain as the number one educational partner and that the largest number of Azerbaijani students come to Britain on the basis of state programs compared to other places in the world. The trade ambassador pointed out that it is important for Azerbaijan universities to continue this type of cooperation with other British universities in terms of further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of education.

Vazeh Askarov, rector of ASOSU, gave detailed information to the guests about the dual diploma program that his university is implementing in cooperation with Warwick University. He noted that the delegation headed by him visited Warwick for the purpose of holding meetings with partners at Warwick University in the past few days, and said that in those meetings, in addition to the dual diploma program, prospects for future cooperation were also discussed. V. Askarov emphasized that such cooperation has a positive effect on the dynamics of bilateral relations as well as in the field of education. The rector of ASOSU drew attention to the important role of the government of Azerbaijan in the creation of the program, and at the same time expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He also thanked the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Britain for this event organized at the embassy to mark the official launch of the program.

Then Professor Robin Clarke of the University of Warwick, who spoke, first informed the guests about the University of Warwick and the Warwick Manufacturing Group operating under it. He noted that this event held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Great Britain and the visit of the delegation of ASOSU and representatives of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Warwick University during the last week can be considered an indicator of the importance Azerbaijan attaches to education and international cooperation. Noting that Azerbaijan and Britain share a number of common features, both countries have historically used traditional energy means, and currently aim to transition to a carbon-free future, he said that human capital with special knowledge and skills is needed for this transition. Robin Clark said that the purpose of the double degree program between ASOSU and Warwick University is to train personnel who will have the necessary skills to implement the transition to alternative energy and provide sustainable environmental solutions. He expressed hope that this cooperation will be the starting point of similar future cooperation. Robin Clarke thanked the ASOCI team and Rector Vazeh Askarov personally, the Minister of Science and Education Advisor Nijat Mammadli, Baroness Nicholson, the British Embassy in Baku, and the British Council team in Azerbaijan for their cooperation.

James Lyall Sharp, who served as the British ambassador to Azerbaijan in 2019-2022, also spoke and said that despite the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Britain in all spheres, cooperation in the field of energy and education has a special intensity, and in this regard, the duality in the field of alternative energy, which brings both fields together, emphasised the symbolic importance of the diploma program project in this regard. He also spoke about the cooperation between Britain and Azerbaijan in the field of energy transition as the hosts of COP26 and COP29, including the alternative energy project implemented by BP in Jabrayl.

The event continued with a banquet.

It should be noted that the dual diploma program between ASOSU and Warwick University is implemented and financed on the basis of the State Program for increasing the international competitiveness of the higher education system in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the years 2019-2023, approved by the relevant decree of the President of Azerbaijan. Within the framework of this program, students will acquire knowledge and skills in the field by participating in classes organised by both foreign and local professors in Azerbaijan, as well as in 4-week classes held by foreign staff in England. The program offers students the opportunity to visit leading renewable energy sites and relevant companies in the UK, along with solar farms and wind turbine sites. Travel expenses, including travel and visas, as well as expenses related to accommodation and meals, will be paid in full according to the rules of the State Program.

