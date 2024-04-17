National Carpet Museum to display pile and flat-woven rugs

The National Carpet Museum invites art lovers to enjoy the exhibition "One Life Patterns" on April 19–30.

The event marks the 80th anniversary of People's Artist Aydin Rajabov, who heads the Decorative and Applied Art Department of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports.

Co-organised by the Culture Ministry and the National Carpet Museum, the exhibition will display up to 40 pile and flat-woven carpets by artists with unique styles and approaches to carpet art.

While creating Oghuz Ongons, Oghuz Tamgas, Tale of Goldfish, Dur At (Pegasus), Sacrificial Lamb, The World Tree, Aghajli, Phoenix, and Novruz Philosophy, he built a plot inspired by the national traditions, tales, and ideas of Turkism; in the carpets Fig Tree, Phaeton Driver, and The Oil Kingdom, he sings his native Absheron, where he was born , while Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan, and Shirvan carpets express his endless love for Azerbaijan.

Being a follower of the outstanding artist and scientist Latif Karimov, Rajabov widely used Turkic and Oghuz ornamental motifs in his works to combine tradition and modernity.

His carpets' designs are influenced by the Azerbaijani miniature art of the Middle Ages in some of his narrative carpets.

Distinguished by perfect composition, colouring, technical features, and geometrical stylization, Aydin Rajabov's art works are preserved in local and foreign museums and galleries.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

