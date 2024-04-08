State Film Fund marks jubilee of eminent theatre and film actor [PHOTOS]

8 April 2024 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund has celebrated the 110th anniversary of the birth of the People's Artist Mukhtar Avsharov (1914 – 2004).

The commemorative event, dedicated to prominent theatre and film actors, was co-organised by the Culture Ministry and the Film Agency, Azernews reports.

As part of the event, a photo exhibition was presented, reflecting the life and creative path of the actor.

Director of the State Film Fund, Honoured Artist Jamil Guliyev, shared his memories of Mukhtar Avsharov and spoke about his activities in theatre and cinema.

Mukhtar Avsharov left a rich creative heritage; he brilliantly embodied diverse images.

People's Artists Rasim Balayev, Rafig Azimov, Abdul Makhmudov, Nureddin Mehtikhanli, Ilham Namig Kamal, Marakhim Farzalibayov, Honoured Artists Ilham Rahimli, Rafig Sadigov, and Honoured Artist Afgan Soltanov shared their memories of Mukhtar Avsharov.

On behalf of Mukhtar Avsharov's family, his daughter Sever Abbasova expressed a deep gratitude to the management and staff of the State Film Fund for their respect and attention to the creative heritage of her father.

Mukhtar Avsharov began his theatrical activities in Ganja. In 1968, he received an invitation to work at the Azerbaijan Drama Theatre (now the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre), where he worked until the late 1990s, performing hundreds of roles with a variety of characters.

In 1992, People's Actress Amalia Panakhova founded the Baku Municipal Theatre and invited Mukhtar Avsharov to join her team. In this theatre, he created interesting and multifaceted images in such plays as "Nadir Shah", "Return," and many others.

Along with theatrical works, Mukhtar Avsharov was remembered by the audience for his roles in such films as "The Unconquered Battalion", "The Indomitable Kura", "Sevil", "The Last Pass", "The Day Has Passed", "The Sound of the Pipe", etc.

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund is a public fund for support of the film industry and the preservation of film history.

Established in 1993 by the order of the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers, it has been operating since 1994. In 1999, the ASFF was elected a member of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

The Azerbaijan State Film Fund carries out its activities in accordance with the recommendations and standards of the International Federation of Film Archives.

In 2023-2024, the State Film Fund organised many events dedicated to Azerbaijan's outstanding cinema and theatre figures like Shamil Mahmudbayov, Tofig Tagizade, Teyyub Akhundov, etc.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz