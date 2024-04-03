National Art Museum to host lecture on Azerbaijan's stamped coins

3 April 2024 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

The National Art Museum invites you to enjoy a historical lecture titled "Stamped Coins of Azerbaijan" on April 3.

During the lecture, renowned collector and numismatist Rustam Huseynov will provide insight into the history of stamped coins that were minted in Azerbaijan in different periods of time, Azernews reports.

Visitors to the event can look forward to learning about the significance of the stamped coins, notable examples from different periods, and the reason behind the practice of stamping coins.

The lecture will be conducted in Russian, offering a unique chance for enthusiasts to enjoy the fascinating world of Azerbaijani numismatics.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decoratively applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organised and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.

