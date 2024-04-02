Azerbaijan, Belarus expand cultural ties

2 April 2024 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli has discussed prospects of cooperation with his Belarusian counterpart Anatoly Markevich.

In his speech, Adil Karimli pointed out that relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus are developing successfully in various fields, Azernews reports.

The minister stressed that the mutual trust and friendly relations between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus determine the dynamics and intensity of the development of bilateral ties in all areas.

An important component of these relations is humanitarian cooperation, which has been repeatedly emphasized by the heads of the two states.

The Culture Minister noted that there are wide prospects for further deepening cooperation in various fields of culture.

The minister characterised the Belarusian Culture Days held in Azerbaijan as an important contribution to the development of bilateral relations and stressed that the event will play an important role in promoting the culture of the friendly country.

Anatoly Markevich, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception, the high hospitality shown to the delegation, and the conditions created for the demonstration of Belarusian culture.

The minister said that Belarus is interested in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in the film industry, library, music, and other fields.

He outlined that the establishment of a bilateral working group will be important for raising cultural cooperation to a new level.

The guest minister drew attention to the desire of Azerbaijan to regularly participate in the traditional cultural projects organised in Belarus, including the Minsk International Book Fair, the Slavic Bazaar Music Festival held in Vitebsk, and the Listopad Minsk International Film Festival.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the participation of the Belarusian side in the 6th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum to be held in Baku on May 1-3.

At the end of the meeting, mutual souvenirs were presented as well.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus were established on June 11, 1993.

The two countries are cooperating in various sectors of economy, such as agriculture, transport, remote sensing services, etc.

Over these years, the cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus has been significantly expanded, especially in the theatre field.

In 2011, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre and the National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theatre of Belarus signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.

The memorandum envisages bilateral cooperation, tours, master classes by both theatrse' leading experts, cooperation on conductor, stage, and art director exchanges, and other issues.

Moreover, the Belarusian Culture Days have kicked off in Baku. The event program features film screenings, exhibitions, round tables, etc.

