State Chamber Orchestra shines at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra has performed at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The orchestra, led by conductor Farhad Garayusifli, performed Edward Elgar's Serenade for Strings, Benjamin Britten's Simple Symphony, and Bela Bartok's Divertimento for String Orchestra, Azernews reports.

The orchestra sounded expressive, harmonious and beautiful. The public received the musical program with great interest. Each music piece was greeted with thunderous applause.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra was created in 1964 on the initiative of outstanding Azerbaijani composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra has performed with many foreign conductors, such as Salim Akcil (Turkiye), Hakan Şensoy (Turkiye), Simon Camartin (Sweden), Fabien Theerikson (France), Vladimir Runchak (Ukraine), Riccardo Averbakh (USA), Vladislav Bulakhov (Russia), Roland Freisitzer (Austria), Alexander Ivashkin (England).

In 2007, the orchestra was awarded the Khumay national prize for promoting Azerbaijani classical music around the world.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

