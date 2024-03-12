Film on cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijanis presented in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan has hosted the event "Cultural heritage and monuments created by the Azerbaijani people in Western Azerbaijan".

The photo exhibition "Cultural Heritage and Monuments Created by the Azerbaijani People in Western Azerbaijan" opened its doors to centre visitors as part of the event, Azernews reports.

The photo exhibition reflects the historical and religious monuments of Azerbaijan in Yerevan, Goycha, Zangazur, Darelayaz, etc.

Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan, Samir Abbasov, spoke about the great culture and national heritage of the Azerbaijani people for thousands of years in Western Azerbaijan.

It was noted that over a hundred-year historical period, the Armenians carried out several deportations of Western Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands, which is a historical injustice.

"Their rights must be restored, and they must return to their homeland. We want to ensure these rights peacefully, and all international conventions recognise this right," he said.

Samir Abbasov also expressed confidence that our compatriots will sooner or later return to their native lands.

Next, the creative team of the documentary film "Tree of Generations" addressed the event. The documentary is dedicated to the theme of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands and was filmed by the Network of the Azerbaijani Journalists Public Association.

The film's screenwriter, Ayaz Mirzaev, and producer, Elnur Niftaliev, expressed gratitude to the creative team for organising the screening of the film.

After the screening of the documentary, representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community in Uzbekistan noted that Azerbaijanis have the right to return to their ancestral lands and that Azerbaijanis have created a great cultural heritage by living in these territories for thousands of years. Representatives of the community emphasised that they believe in returning to their native lands.

There was also a meeting with the creative team of the documentary film at the Uzbekistan Union of Journalists and the National Association of Non-Governmental Non-Profit Organisations of Uzbekistan.

The film "Tree of Generations" was shot as part of the documentary film project "We want to return to our homeland", implemented with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Agency for State Support to NGOs. The film aroused great interest among viewers.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz