EMIN presents duet song with British pop singer [VIDEO]

2 February 2024 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN) has presented a song "Help Me Make It Through The Night", recorded in duet with British pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck.

The duet is one of three included on the new album "Now Or Never", which also features songs with Nicole Scherzinger and Katarina McPhee. The album will be released on February 9, Azernews reports.

"Help Me Make It Through The Night" is one of EMIN's favorite songs on the new album, which embodies Elvis Presley's love for music. Produced by 16-Grammy winner David Foster, the album consists of 12 re-imagined covers of Elvis Presley's songs.

The album includes the hit "Suspicious Minds", sentimental romantic ballad "Can't Help Falling In Love" and the famous song "Love Me Tender".

Note EMIN first met Engelbert Humperdinck more than 10 years ago. Then the maestro represented Great Britain at the international Eurovision Song Contest, and EMIN was a guest artist at the ceremony. After the competition, the artists maintained their communication and friendship, which culminated in this touching duet.

In 2023, the British artist visited Baku, where they presented their duet for the first time at Emin Agalarov's concert.

In 2024, Engelbert Humperdinck will return to Baku for Dream Fest International Music Festival.

The large-scale festival will take place on July 24-28 at Sea Breeze Resort.

Initiated by singer and composer Emin Agalarov, the festival promises to be a spectacular addition to the country's vibrant music festival scene.

The geography of performing countries will expand to a global scale: Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, etc. Spectators will enjoy five days of grand open-air on the shores of the Caspian Sea, an incredible show, and performances by 250 artists.

