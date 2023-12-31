Azerbaijani film to be screened in Bulgaria

31 December 2023 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani short feature film "Key" will be screened at the 16th Sofia MENAR Film Festival. The festival will be shown in the short films program, Azernews reports.

The Sofia MENAR Film Festival will take place in Bulgaria from January 12-18, 2024. The program also showcases films from countries including Japan, the USA, Iran, Tunisia, Egypt, and Pakistan.

Having premiered at the 14th Go Short International Short Film Festival in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in April 2023, where it qualified for consideration by prestigious awards such as the Oscars, BAFTA, and European Film Awards, the film "Key" has since represented Azerbaijan at international festivals worldwide.

Produced jointly by "OB Film" and "Epic Production", the film tells the story of Umid, a man who has safeguarded the keys - the last relic and symbol of his occupied house in Karabakh - for 26 years.

The scriptwriter and production director is Elshad Aliyev (ELsevər), with Javid Orujlu (Delee) as the cinematographer, Arif Niftiyev as the set designer, Elshad Rahimov as the editing director, Mehman Nadirov as the sound director, Orkhan Behbid, Senur Ahadov and Matin Alakbarli as the producers.

