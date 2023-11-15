Centuries-old carpet returns to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

15 November 2023 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

The National Carpet Museum has achieved great success not only in preserving and promoting examples of national cultural heritage but also in enriching its collection.

The 17th-century Khatai carpet has been presented in the museum within the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Culture Ministry and National Carpet Museum, the event was timed to coincide with the inclusion of Azerbaijan's traditional carpet weaving art in the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage as well as the birthday of Latif Karimov, an acclaimed scientist and carpet artist who initiated the creation of the Carpet Museum.

The Carpet Museum director, Shirin Malikova, who spoke at the event, stressed the significance of the Khatai carpet for Azerbaijan's cultural legacy.

Chairman of the Academic Committee of the International Conference on Oriental Carpets (ICOC), Italian collector and world-famous carpet expert Alberto Boralevi recalled his first visit to Azerbaijan forty years ago and especially emphasised the renewal of the museum's concept over these years.

Honoured Artist Mammadhuseyn Huseynov said that the dragon depicted on the carpet symbolises not only the warlike spirit of the people but also the revival of nature.

Stylized floral and zoomorphic ornaments typical for Karabakh carpets are reflected in the composition of the new exhibit, which is influenced by the palace carpets of the Safavid era. Between the khatai ornaments crossed sleeves on the carpet with a rich pattern design, there are images of dragons that adorn many monuments of art of the Turkic peoples. Dragon images widely used in Azerbaijani carpet weaving are known as Khatai composition. This name is derived from the name of Khata/Khatai tribe, one of the tribes standing at the ethnogenesis of Azerbaijani people.

Khatai carpets of the 17th century were once woven in Garabagh and exported to foreign countries. Now they are among the pearls of the world's leading museums and private collections.

A small tactile fragment of the new exhibit for visually impaired individuals was also presented by the Traditional Technology Department.

The return of Khatai carpet to Azerbaijan is an important event of historical and cultural significance not only for the museum, but for the entire country.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to popularising and promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

