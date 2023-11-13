Barcelona hosts magnificent opera-concert within Year of Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

Barcelona has hosted an opera concert dedicated to the centenary of Heydar Aliyev, founder of modern Azerbaijan, as well as to November 8 - Victory Day and November 9 - Flag Day.

The employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Spain, representatives of the local community, Azerbaijanis and mass media representatives attended the event co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Committee on Work with Diaspora, "Society of Azerbaijanis in Barcelona" and Azerbaijan House in Barcelona, Azernews reports.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Spain were sung, and the dear memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Azerbaijani martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of their country, was commemorated with a minute of silence.

A video dedicated to Victory Day was also screened as part of the event.

Speaking prior to the concert, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Spain Ramiz Hasanov, head of the Association of Azerbaijanis in Barcelona and Azerbaijani House in Barcelona Karim Karimov congratulated the Azerbaijani compatriots on the occasion of the Victory Day, engraved in Azerbaijan's history with golden letters.

The speakers stressed the importance of the visionary policy founded by the outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev and continued by Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

They proudly emphasized full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity by the glorious Army, raising of the national flag of Azerbaijan, and holding the victory parade in Khankendi.

The official part was followed by a magnificent performance of People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva.

Since 1996, mezzo-soprano Fidan Hajiyeva has been a leading vocalist at the Azerbaijan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Hajiyeva became Baku's youngest performer of Carmen's role in Georges Bizet’s opera. Her leading roles include many in Verdi’s operas: Amneris in Aida, Azuchena in Il Trovatore, and Maddalena in the Rigoletto opera Flora in La Traviata.

In 2015, Fidan Hajiyeva was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan for her contribution in the cultural field.

Azerbaijani and Spanish dance groups also left no one indifferent.

