Baku Autumn Talent Show wraps up [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted a gala concert as part of the Talent Show "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later".

The project, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was implemented with the support of Best Cast Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Culture Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Azernews reports.

The general sponsor is Nizami Boutique House. The project author and director is Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is Sabina Hasanova.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included Advisor to the Culture Ministry, Honored Artist Jahangir Selimkhanov, Advisor to the Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Emin Rustamov, program director of Azerbaijan Television Emin Huseynov, Jury Member, Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab, Creative Director of TMB Media Surkhay Asgarov, director of the FMG company Ilham Allahverdiyev. The host of the evening is Tural Asadov.

At the ceremony, it was noted that Baku Autumn will remain in memory as one of the wonderful events of this year. Its peculiarity is that it was not only vocals, but also a large competition that represented five genres.

Azerbaijanis living abroad also took part in the talend show. The competition will give impetus to the development of a wide variety of genres, play an important role in shaping the taste of young people, and help participants achieve success in the international arena.

Next, the winners of Baku Talent Show were awarded.

In the Vocal Genre category, first place was taken by Anar Agayev, second by Aliya Aliyeva, third by Ali Muradov and Leyla Guliyeva.

In the Music Groups category, first place went to H3 collective, second-Sabah, third-Glass and Portage.

In the Choreography category, first place was taken by the Nero group, second by Stefaniya-Rauf, third by Alexander and Svetlana Barkov.

In the Composer nomination, Sabina Mirza took first place, Fidan Mirgadirova took second, while Elgun Nasibli ranked third.

In the Original genre, the first place went to Show 1 Baku.

Honorary diplomas "For active participation" were awarded to the presenters of the competition, Rashid Mikailov and Fidan Alakbarova.

Elkhan Khalafov was handed a diploma "For the best propaganda in social networks".

The concert program began with the participants performing the anthem Baku Autumn 2023 to the words of Ulkar Mursakulova and music by Mikail Vakilov.

The gala concert was a fantastic show in which the viewer went on a musical journey through time and space.

To the sounds of music, accompanied by modern lighting effects and 3D design, the audience, along with the mime character (Ali Alizadeh), were transported to old Baku with its narrow streets, to ancient Egypt with the majestic pyramids, Italy, America and other places, and then returned again to the shores of the native Caspian...

The audience heard both new hits and old ones in a new arrangement. Moreover, 16 new original songs were presented, including those by Mikail Vakilov.

In some numbers, the participants performed with People's Artist Faig Agayev, popular performers Ilgar Khayal and Abbas Ahmad.

The new arrangement featured the hit Xəzərin sahilində (On the shores of the Caspian Sea) in a duet performance by People's Artist Alim Gasimov and participant in the TV competition The Voice (France) Araz Gumbatli.

A new group of the family couple Sevinj Karimova and Mikail Vakilov was presented - the vocal quartet 4th D.

The performances were accompanied by choreographic numbers of the groups, among which was the dance Gulustan group led by Lenay Seidalizade, who also invited the Argentine dancer Hernano Ojaco to perform at the evening.

Marvelous show ended with a joint performance of the wonderful song by Mikail Vakilov and Firuz Ismayilov to the words of Malik Farrukh "My Azerbaijan" (Azərbaycanım), accompanied by performances by dance groups and applause from the audience.

