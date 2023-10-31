Renowned conductor voices key proposals at Music Forum [PHOTOS]

31 October 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The first-ever Musical Forum in Azerbaijan has become an important platform that fosters the growth of the music industry in the country.

The forum participants have discussed relevant issues in the Azerbaijani music industry and voiced proposals to overcome them.

The large-scale event is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The forum features panel discussions on many topics, including "Music education in Azerbaijan - composition and performance schools".

Speaking at the panel session, the principal conductor and artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honoured Artist Ayyub Guliyev, brought to attention the issues in music education and composing.

"First of all, I would like to note that the holding of such a large-scale event speaks of the great attention paid by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry, and many cultural institutions to Azerbaijani music. The forum opens up enormous prospects in terms of developing music, overcoming obstacles, and setting new challenges in this industry. I am deeply grateful to the forum organizers for inviting me to the forum as a speaker," the conductor told AZERNEWS.

"I am very pleased that the heads of major leading cultural institutions and organizations took an active part in the forum. All proposals voiced at the forum will be taken into account," he added.

Ayyub Guliyev said that the Music Forum highlighted a number of topics, such as problems with music education, promotion of Azerbaijani music, folk music, ashig art, and much more. He expressed his confidence that the forum will greatly influence the further development of Azerbaijani music.

Within the forum, the acclaimed conductor touched upon the main issues in music education and the composers' activities.

"Today, Azerbaijani composers have faced many challenges associated with the release of their compositions, their promotion, and their performance. At the panel session, I raised the issue of composers' incomes from the sale of their music pieces and requests to compose new music for opera houses, theatres, etc.," said Ayyub Guliyev.

"I pointed out that the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre always monitors the activities of composers who write music pieces for the theatre. The theatre also pays significant attention to forgotten classical works, bringing them back to the stage. Apart from that, the theatre actively collaborates with promising young composers. However, there are still some music pieces that cannot reach listeners. This process requires the support of the Culture Ministry," he added.

Following the music theme, Ayyub Guliyev mentioned the lack of music scores by young talents.

"I think that there is a great need to release more music scores of works by Azerbaijani composers and world classics. I would like to note the excellent music scores of Azerbaijani composers, published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Special attention must also be paid to the publication of music scores of young composers so that their musical works can be performed both on the local and international stages," Ayyub Guliyev said.

The artistic director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre said that there is also a need to create music bands through which composers could present their works to a wide audience.

"As an example, I would like to note Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, which is actively working in this direction. Unfortunately, this orchestra does not have its own rehearsal base, as I said at the forum," he said.

In conclusion, Ayyub Guliyev emphasized that all these factors should be taken into consideration for the further development of the music industry in the country.

"I can say with confidence that the forum will continue to cover important topics regarding the Azerbaijani music industry. Many important questions have already been voiced at the forum," the Honored Artist said.

"There are many other forums and large-scale events ahead of us. I am sure that the Ministry of Culture will take into account the proposals that were voiced at the forum. For my part, I will make every effort to develop musical culture in the country," he added.

