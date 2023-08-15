TURKSOY hosts essay competition among young talents

15 August 2023 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

International Organization of Turkish Culture (TURKSOY) has hosted an essay competition on the theme "TURKSOY is the golden bridge of the Turkish world".

The competition was organized to mark the 30th anniversary of the organization with the aim to preserve and develop the unity of the culture and traditions of the Turkic peoples, Azernews reports.

The essay contest was held among secondary school students of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijani schoolchildren Narmin Mammadli, Yagut Bayova and Fatima Mammadova were also declared winners and awarded prizes in the competition attended by 13-15-year-old students studying in public secondary schools.

TURKSOY has its roots in meetings during 1992 in Baku and Istanbul, where the ministers of culture from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkiye, and Turkmenistan declared their commitment to cooperate in a joint cultural framework.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY is the UNESCO of the Turkic World and was established in 1993 upon signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkiye.

