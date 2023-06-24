Icherisheher to host mugham music marathon

A mugham music marathon will run in Icherisheher on June 24-25.

Around 24 ensembles will perform at Shirvanshah's Palace throughout the day within the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The event will be broadcast live on social networks. The marathon will start at 12:00. Admission will be free.

Known as one of the unique treasuries of the oral and intangible heritage of mankind, mugham has taken its rightful place in the world cultural space.

In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". The mugham was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009.

Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the International World of Mugham Festival draws more attention to mugham art.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory. The music festival will run until June 25.

