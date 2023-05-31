Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2023 title winners announced [PHOTOS]

31 May 2023 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2023 has been held in Baku. The beauty contest took place at Ay Ishigi restaurant to mark to Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed at the event. Gijitler dance ensemble pleased the audience with colorful musical numbers.

First, participants of the Mister Azerbaijan contest walked the catwalk. Then, male and female contestants showed their best in front of the guests and the jury members in three stages: Sport casual, Casual/Cocktail dress, Black tie/Evening gown. The hosts of the evening were pop singer Rovshan Jivishov and Gulum Hajiyeva.

"The idea of beauty contests dates back to the 19th century, but only a hundred years later they became regular. The Miss & Mister Azerbaijan national beauty contest has been held annually since 1996. Different cultures, eras and human communities may have different ideas about beauty, which is necessary for the full formation It is no coincidence that beauty is one of the fundamental categories, along with truth and goodness. This is not only a colorful entertainment show that includes international standards of conduct, national characteristics and competition, but also a lot of work and organizers and participants. For some, participation in the competition helps to completely change their lives for the better, opening up new prospects for them," said the organizer and founder of Miss & Mister Azerbaijan, writer and publicist, winner of national awards, jury chairman Anelya Ordukhanova.

The jury also included the executive director of Miss & Mister Azerbaijan Amil Abbasov, psychologist, linguist Sakhavat Gabiloglu, winners of model competitions Mahmud Hasanov, Tehran Bahruzi, Aziza Kerimi, businessman Igor Yakovenko, TV journalist Ramilya Gardashkhangizi, TV presenter Vugar Kamiloglu, athlete, fitness - coach Kamil Zeynalov.

Javidan Kesemenli and Kamelia Youssef won the titles of Miss & Mister Azerbaijan 2023. Winners in other categories included Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2023 - Sevinj Aliyeva, II Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2023 - Kenul Ismayilova, III Vice Miss Azerbaijan 2023 - Aytaj Samadova, Miss Baku 2023 - Yegyana Kerimova, Miss Super Model 2023 - Ebru Kyazymli, Miss Photo Model 2023 - Zahra Yilmaz, Miss Charm 2023 - Melek Hasanzade, Miss Grace 2023 - Sevinj Alakbarova, Miss Catwalk 2023 - Gultaj Samadova.

Among male contestants, Nijat Gurbanli claimed the title of I Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2023, Movlud Sultanov-II Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2023, Rafig Huseynov-III Vice Mister Azerbaijan 2023, Farrukh Babayev-Mister Baku 2023, Ismeli Abbaszade-Mister Super Model 2023, Aslan Aslanov-Mister Photo Model 2023, Vusal Ahmadov- Mister Style 2023, Farhad Askarzade-Mister Sport 2023, Elvin Gaffarli-Mister Catwalk 2023, Umid Bakhshiyev-Mister Smile 2023

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

