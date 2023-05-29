Film about poetess Natavan presented in Hungary [PHOTOS]

At the same time, it was brought to attention that the bust of the great poetess, shot during the occupation of Armenia, was returned to its place after the liberation of Shusha in 2020 and became a symbol of the revival of the city.

After the speeches, the film "The Only Pearl of Shusha", which was produced under the auspices of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was presented to the guests. The film received a good response from the audience. The screenwriter of the film is Ulviyya Heydarova, the director is Zahra Guliyeva. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mehriban Zaki portrayed the character of Khurshidbanu Natavan.

After the film presentation, an ensemble of young people from Turkic-speaking states fascinated the audience with national songs. The film shooting took place in the house of the Khan's daughter that was destroyed by Armenians. In 2022, the 190th anniversary of Natavan was celebrated at the state level. The monument on Natavan's grave, which was destroyed during the Armenian occupation, was reconstructed and opened with the initiative and participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.