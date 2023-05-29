Film about poetess Natavan presented in Hungary [PHOTOS]
A film "The Only Pearl of Shusha" devoted to Azerbaijan's prominent poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan has been screened in Budapest, Hungary.
The film screening was jointly organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Representative Office of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest and Károli Gáspár University, Azernews reports.
In their remarks, head of the OTS Representative Office in Budapest Janos Hovari, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Tahir Taghizadeh emphasised Natavan's major role in the country's history as the daughter of the last Karabakh Khan, poet, artist, and philanthropist.
At the same time, it was brought to attention that the bust of the great poetess, shot during the occupation of Armenia, was returned to its place after the liberation of Shusha in 2020 and became a symbol of the revival of the city.
After the speeches, the film "The Only Pearl of Shusha", which was produced under the auspices of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was presented to the guests. The film received a good response from the audience.
The screenwriter of the film is Ulviyya Heydarova, the director is Zahra Guliyeva. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mehriban Zaki portrayed the character of Khurshidbanu Natavan.