Film about poetess Natavan presented in Hungary [PHOTOS]

29 May 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Laman Ismayilova
A film "The Only Pearl of Shusha" devoted to Azerbaijan's prominent poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan has been screened in Budapest, Hungary.

The film screening was jointly organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Representative Office of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest and Károli Gáspár University, Azernews reports.

Heads and representatives of the accredited diplomatic missions of Turkic states in Budapest, representatives of the Foundation and OTS Representative Office, figures from scientific and academic circles and mass media, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora and students from Turkic states studying in Budapest took part in the event.

In their remarks, head of the OTS Representative Office in Budapest Janos Hovari, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary Tahir Taghizadeh emphasised Natavan's major role in the country's history as the daughter of the last Karabakh Khan, poet, artist, and philanthropist.

They noted that Natavan's monument was erected in Baku in 1960. In 1982, Natavan's bust in Shusha was opened to the public with the participation of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

At the same time, it was brought to attention that the bust of the great poetess, shot during the occupation of Armenia, was returned to its place after the liberation of Shusha in 2020 and became a symbol of the revival of the city.

In 2022, the 190th anniversary of Natavan was celebrated at the state level. The monument on Natavan's grave, which was destroyed during the Armenian occupation, was reconstructed and opened with the initiative and participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

After the speeches, the film "The Only Pearl of Shusha", which was produced under the auspices of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation was presented to the guests. The film received a good response from the audience.

The screenwriter of the film is Ulviyya Heydarova, the director is Zahra Guliyeva. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mehriban Zaki portrayed the character of Khurshidbanu Natavan.

The film shooting took place in the house of the Khan's daughter that was destroyed by Armenians.
After the film presentation, an ensemble of young people from Turkic-speaking states fascinated the audience with national songs.
