Stone Chronicle Museum to host Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2023

Azerbaijan Stone Chronicle Museum will host Azerbaijan Fashion Week 2023 on May 22-24.

The 14th season of the fashion week will bring together the brightest local and foreign fashion representatives, Azernews reports.

Fashion is not only high art, but also a profitable business - this is how the main theme of the 14th season has been outlined.

Fashion industry is one of the most dynamic and promising sectors of the modern economy. For instance, Italy's fashion industry alone, which employs over 620,000 people, generates about $80 billion a year. At the same time, the US fashion industry, with more than 1.8 million jobs, contributes about $370 billion a year to the US economy. In addition, the fashion industry in the production of materials, clothing, footwear and accessories stimulates the development of innovation and the growth of technological progress.

The program of the fashion week includes presentation of new collections, panel discussions, lectures and master classes.

Buyers, social media specialists, and experienced local and foreign couturiers will meet with graduates of specialized universities and aspiring designers, who will share the secrets of their success, as well as talk about how to develop and adapt to constantly changing consumer requirements.

Competition for young designers themed "Recycling" will also be held as part of the event.

