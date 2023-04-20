Pianist Mikhail Pletnev's concert in Baku canceled

20 April 2023 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

Grammy Award winner, pianist Mikhail Pletnev's concert at Heydar Aliyev Center has been canceled.

The concert scheduled for May 26 is postponed amid personal reasons, Azernews reports. Apologies are conveyed to the musician's fans, those who who have already purchased tickets.

Additional information will be provided on the new date of the concert in Baku.

Those who bought tickets for the concert, which was to be held on May 26, 2023 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, can return them at iTicket.az outlets.

---

