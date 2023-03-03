Baku to host National Mugham Competition

3 March 2023 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani National Mugham Competition will be held in Baku on April 24-27 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The competition is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The music contest is open for 18-35 years old mugham singers and instrumentalists.

All those who wish to participate can apply for the competition until April 10.

For registration, please, provide insight into your solo and live performances. The program must reflect all the richness and beauty of mugham music.

Applications should be sent in electronic format to [email protected]

The application must contain the participant's name, surname, birth date, contact numbers, e-mail address, information about his creativity and performance as well as the names of those who will accompany him. For more information, please contact: (070) 233 73 78, (070) 663 80 80.

National Mugham Competition consists of a preliminary selection and two main rounds.

The participants who have qualified for the competition will be announced on April 20.

The first round is scheduled for April 24-25, while the second one will take place on April 26-27.

On April 27, the winners will be chosen in the categories of singer and instrumental performance. Each winner of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the singer and instrumental categories will receive AZN7,000, AZN5,000, and AZN3,000 respectively.

