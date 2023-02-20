State Academic Philharmonic Hall marking jubilee of eminent mugham singer

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will mark the 85th anniversary of the People's Artist Arif Babayev on February 20.

Azernews informs that at the concert, People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov, Zabit Nabizada, Nazaket Teymurova, Aygun Bayramova, Elshan Mansurov, Elchin Gashimov, Honored Artists Jabir Abdullayev, Tayyar Bayramov, Fehruz Mammadov, Zakir Aliyev, Gulistan Aliyeva, Beimkhanum Valiyeva, Elnur Ahmadov, Aliagha Sadiyev, Honored Artist Agil Malikov, as well as Gazanfar Abbasov, Vugar Aliyev, Sabuhi Ibayev, Huseym Melikov, Miralam Miralamov, Elnur Zeynalov, Ravan Amiraslanli, Elman Sadigov, Rauf Islamov, Rashad Ibrahimov, Tabriz Yusubov, Xeyyam Mammadov, Altai Niftaliyev, Araz Agaverdiyev, and Alakbar Alakbarov will delight the audience with their performances.

The concert will feature songs from Arif Babayev's repertoire.

Entrance to the concert is free.

Arif Babayev has been engaged in music since 1960. He has brilliantly played in Uzeyir Hajibayli's operas "Leyli and Majnun", "Asli and Kerem", Zulfugar Hajibayov's opera "Ashig Garib", Shafiga Akhundova's opera "Bride's rock".

A.Babayev also masterfully performs Azerbaijani mughams and toured in different countries.

---

