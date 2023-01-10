Symphony Orchestra to give concert in Baku [PHOTO]

10 January 2023 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra will give a concert at the Philharmonic Hall on January 13, Azernews reports.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of young conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The concert program will bring together young musicians Amina Zulfugarov, Nargiz Aliyeva (flute), Sabina Guliyeva, Aidan Salamova, Aytaj Rzayeva, Aytaj Kara, Kamran Mirzoyev (violin), Sabuhi Ahundov (viola), Tahmina Xuduzada, Asmar Karimli (cello), Sharif Bagirov (clarinet), Agasamad Hasanov (horn), Nemat Tanriverdiyev ( trombone).

The musicians will delight the audience with music pieces by Henryk Wieniawski, Fritz Kreisler, Alexander Glazunov, Dmitri Shostakovich, Giuseppe Verdi, Antonio Vivaldi, etc.

The Uzeyir Hajibeyli Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1920, being one of the first orchestras in the Soviet Union. The first master of the orchestra was an experienced conductor M. I. Chernyakhovski.

Many great works of world music, such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms, and others occupy honorable places in the repertoire of the orchestra.

The orchestra is an active participant in "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and the Festival of M. Rostropovich, held annually.

