Around 112,091 books donated for libraries to be restored in Karabakh

A campaign "Let's go to Karabakh with a book" continues in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Around 112,091 books have been collected so far within the project, initiated by the Culture Ministry.

After the liberation of the territories, Azerbaijan set out to revive libraries in Karabakh.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry launched a campaign "Let's go to Karabakh with a book" in partnership with the Azerbaijani National Library.

Since 2020, a large number of books were donated to the Karabakh book fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and print houses.

The Turkish Professional Union of the Authors of Scientific and Literary Works (ILESAM) donated 10,000 books to the fund for libraries to be restored in Karabakh.

Moreover, a campaign "Let's go to Karabakh with a book" operated during the 8th Baku International Book Fair.

Around 500 books were donated by People's Writer Elchin Afandiyev as well.

The Institute of Education also joined the book campaign, presenting some 5,263 copies of 300 books.

The embassy of Kazakhstan handed over books on science, culture, and history as well as anthologies of Kazakh prose and poetry.

