Rauf Hajiyev's timeless music sounds at Heydar Aliyev Palace [PHOTO/VIDEO]

8 December 2022 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted a gala concert within Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert program included the State Variety-Symphony Orchestra, Gara Garayev Chamber Orchestra, Gaya ensemble, People's Artists Salman Gambarov and Bakustik Jazz Trio, Azer Zeynalov, Honored Artists Afag Abbasova, Zaur Amiraslanov, Nargiz Karimova, Isfar Sarabski, singers Fahri Nijat, Beyimxanum Valiyeva, Sabina Hajiyeva, Diana Hajiyeva, Vusal Rzasoy, Ilhama Gasimova, H3 Collective, and Ahmedovski Trio, who performed Rauf Hajiyev's musical masterpieces in classical and modern style.

Their performances were accompanied by installations, video footage, and retro and modern photo slides.

The concert was held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, and the State Philharmonic Hall. Honored Art Worker Ulviya Konul directed the musical evening.

Notably, Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival will run in Baku and Ganja cities until December 27.

The music festival features the composer's works as well as a scientific and creative discussion dedicated to the memory of Rauf Hajiyev.

Festival concerts, performances, and events are being held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, at the State Academic Musical Theater, at the State Museum of Musical Culture of Azerbaijan, the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, at the International Mugham Center, and at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

