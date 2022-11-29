YARAT to present group exhibition "In a Multiple-Perspective"

29 November 2022 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space is pleased to announce a new group exhibition, titled "In a Multiple-Perspective", Azernews reports.

The exhibition includes newly commissioned as well as recent works of 17 artists: Setenay Alpsoy, Selçuk Artut, Vahap Avşar, Osman Bozkurt, İpek Duben, Işıl Eğrikavuk and Jozef E. Amado, Nezaket Ekici, Cevdet Erek, Ahmet Rüstem Ekici and Hakan Sorar, Özlem Günyol and Mustafa Kunt, Hakan Gürsoytrak, Ali Kazma, Serhat Kiraz, and Seyhun Topuz.

What does it mean to look vertically at the rapidly urbanizing world today? How can the verticality of the earth be understood? Until recently, the horizontal perspective dominated our world knowledge, so geography was visualized on flat maps. The concept of geopolitics refers to the traditional nation-state organized on maps and globes.

The linear perspective was necessary for formulating modern nation-states and the geographical and geopolitical sciences. Geography and geopolitics explained how states fought for regional power and territory in a horizontal worldview. Such a perspective ignores the three-dimensionality of the world. Whereas there are discussions about this in art, architecture, and geology, a linear perspective still dominates the conversation.

British geographer Doreen Massey wrote in 1994 that "borders do not define places on a map." Instead, "they are moments articulated in social relations and understanding networks." Most of these relationships in our age go through small places. The exhibition "In a Multiple-Perspective" is an excellent example of their interconnected relationships worldwide and their vertically organized relationships to such points. The art project will explore material and geographical multiperspective forms that strongly overlap with the human experience.Vertical and other spatial metaphors work to construct and recreate sociability; the vertical derives directly from the physical experience of social life and actively influences how people perceive and shape the social and political world.

Conceptually, the exhibition suggests that the political, social, and urban struggles of our rapidly urbanizing world can only be understood through such a multidimensional and critical perspective.The exhibition uses vertical metaphors to describe, experience, and analyze all events, environments, and worlds and problematize how this happens. When we achieve this, it will enable us to “see the world again” by developing our own critical, vertical, and indeed entirely voluminous views of city, politics, life, and geography.

These various aspects and the tensions between them will also be further addressed in an extensive public program of film screenings, panel discussions and lectures.

The exhibition is curated by Fırat Arapoğlu.

Address: YARAT Contemporary Art Centre (National Flag Square)

Dates: December 1, 2022 – April 30, 2023

Exhibition opens: Tuesday through Sunday, 12.00 – 20.00

COVID passport is required

YARAT is an artist-founded, not-for-profit art organisation based in Baku, Azerbaijan, established by Aida Mahmudova in 2011. YARAT (which means 'create' in Azerbaijani) is dedicated to contemporary art with a long-term commitment to creating a hub for artistic practice, research, thinking and education in the Caucasus, Central Asia and surrounding region.

YARAT comprises YARAT Contemporary Art Centre, Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries, ARTIM Project Space and an extended educational and public programme. YARAT Art Centre, a 2000 m² converted Soviet-era naval building, opened in March 2015 and is the organisation's main exhibition space.The exhibition programme features new commissions by artists responding to the region. It supports and provides access to artists from the region, while engaging and introducing established, international artists.

Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries presents a series of exhibitions with the works from the collection of National Museums and Galleries and organize a public and education programme of events running.

The Museum collaborates closely with educational institutions and thanks to regular meetings with local and foreign art experts, curators and artists, visitors of the exhibition had an opportunity to learn more about the creative development of the artists and their works exhibited in the museum.

In October 2015, YARAT opened ARTIM, a central, accessible and dynamic space in Baku's Old City. ARTIM (meaning 'progress' in Azerbaijani) shows experimental practices and new work by emerging local and international artists. It features multiple small-scale projects each year enabling young artists to engage in workshops and studio practice to generate new ideas and works.

Education has been at the heart of YARAT’s activities since its creation. With a dedicated public programme that includes courses, workshops, lectures, screenings, festivals, literature and theatre clubs and family weekends, YARAT aims to give access to broad audiences of all ages.

The public programme invests proactively in building communities and nurturing a wider understanding of, and participation in, contemporary art.

