National film submitted for Oscar long-list [PHOTO/VIDEO]

11 November 2022 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Shamil Aliyev's documentary Creators has been submitted for the Oscar long-list, Azernews reports.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 12, 2023.

The film tells about the life and work of famous Azerbaijani architects Mikail Useynov (1905-1992) and Sadig Dadashev (1905-1946). It narrates how communist ideology affected their work and the Azerbaijani cultural heritage in the XX century.

The film was shot by the order of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Salname film studio in 2020.

The documentary was repeatedly awarded at international film festivals in Italy, India, Japan, the USA, the UK, India, Spain, the Netherlands, UAE, Qatar, and other countries.

The author of the film's idea is the chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects, Honored Architect, Professor Elbay Gasimzada, scriptwriter - People's Writer Natig Rasulzada, cinematographer - Rufat Suleymanov, production designer - Lala Huseynzada, film composer - Azar Askarov, producer - Nazim Huseynov.

Notably, Azerbaijan has submitted films for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film since 2007.

Farid Gumbatov's Caucasus (2007), Shamil Najafzada's Fortress (2008), Ilgar Safat's The Precinct (2010), Ilgar Najaf's Buta (2012), Elchin Musaoglu's Nabat (2014), Ilgar Najaf's Pomegranate Orchard (2017), Rufat Hasanov's The Island Within (2021) have been submitted by Azerbaijan for review by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The film Creators is Shamil Aliyev's second film to claim for Oscar.

His film The Steppe Man was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The Steppe Man tells a story of a young steppe man who lives remote from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe.

Soon after his father's death, the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step toward a big life unfamiliar to him before.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, the cinematographer - is Rafig Guliyev, the art directors - Rafiq Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer - Rauf Aliyev, the producers - Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film has won multiple international prizes in such categories as Best Feature Film (Shamil Aliyev), Best Director (Shamil Aliyev), Best Cinematography (Rafig Guliyev), Best Artist (Rafig Nasirov) and Best Costume Designer (Aygun Aliyeva).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz