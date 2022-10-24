Chamber instrumental music sounds at Mugham Center [PHOTO/VIDEO]

24 October 2022 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has amazed the audience at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The concert, titled "Allegoria Sacra" (Sacred Allegory) was organized with the support of the Culture Ministry. Chamber instrumental music by composer Elmir Mirzoyev was met with great interest.

Elmir Mirzoyev is a graduate of the composer's faculty and postgraduate studies at the Baku Music Academy. He also studied in Gothenburg (Sweden), Weimar and Kürten (Germany). Mirzoyev is the founder and artistic director of the modern musical ensemble SoNoR (1995-2005), as well as the author of more than ten international musical projects.

He gave lectures at the universities of Georgia, Uzbekistan, Poland, Germany, Turkey, etc. For the past few years, he has been living in Berlin and has taken part in international festivals in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Turkey, Estonia, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Mongolia, Japan, USA and Mexico.

The musical evening marked the 20th anniversary of the composer's creative activity, who has been living in Berlin for the past few years.

The music pieces were performed by the famous Russian guitarist, laureate of international competitions Rovshan Mammadguliyev, accompanied by the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra.

---

