Cinematographers' Union to host workshop for female screenwriters

The Azerbaijani Union of Cinematographers and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) have started accepting applications for a project of a scenario workshop for women authors "Profession: Screenwriter", Azernews reports via the Cinematographers' Union.

The scenario workshop is designed for female screenwriters, who want to gain in-depth knowledge in their profession.

The project is divided into two stages to be held in the cities of Shaki and Baku from September to October 2022.

In Shaki, the project will be held on September 20-30. The project in Shaki is intended to consolidate the initial knowledge.

In Baku, the date of the project will be chosen in accordance with the joint decision of the participants and the mentor.

This stage will serve as a good platform for practical work on scenarios.

Those wishing to take part in the project must be over 23 years old and not be professional screenwriters.

For more detailed information, please visit the website of the Cinematographers' Union.

