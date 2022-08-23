Mugham music to sound in Baku

23 August 2022 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center invites music lovers to enjoy the timeless art of mugham, Azernews reports.

The concert will bring together talented vocalists Ravana Gurbanova, Elgiz Aliyev, and Sabina Arabli.

They will be accompanied by the soloists of the Mugham Center Rovshan Gurbanov, Jeyhun Muradov (kamancha), and Honored Artist Tarana Aliyeva (qanun), Amil Mustafayev (drums), Vasif Yusibli (oud) and Rafael Askarov (balaban).

The first concert within the "Evenings of mugham music" program is scheduled for September 17.

A series of mugham music concerts have been implemented since 2017. The main goal of the project is to promote Azerbaijani mugham music.

Over the past years, mughams like "Rast", "Shur", "Zabul-Segah", "Chakhargah", "Bayaty-Shiraz", "Humayun", "Shushtar", "Shahnaz", "Orta" mughams will be performed on the stage of the International Mugham Center.

Along with this project, the center holds a number of projects covering various genres of music "Evenings of ashug music", "Evenings of vocal music" and others.

