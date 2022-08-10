Azerbaijani deputy culture minister receives eminent mugham singer

10 August 2022 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

First Deputy Culture Minister Elnur Aliyev has met world-famous mugham singer, UNESCO Prize winner, People's Artist Alim Qasimov, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The meeting was organized ahead of Alim Qasimov's 65th birthday. Elnur Aliyev congratulated the singer on behalf of Culture Minister Anar Karimov and wished him further success. During the meeting, the sides discussed the mugham singer's upcoming projects and events.

Alim Qasimov discovered the world of mugham as a child when he began singing for his own enjoyment. He grew up in the town of Shamakhi, 100 km northwest of Baku. "I had no idea that I would become a singer," he remembers.

His powerful voice represents a move away from the traditional style of mugham. Qasimov recorded about nine albums, three of which are mugham albums with his daughter, Fargana.

The recipient of the international IMC/UNESCO Music Prize in 1999, Qasimov was called "one of the 20th century's greatest singers" by Folk Roots, who praised him for his "pure vocal excitement".

Qasimov has collaborated and performed with some of the world’s leading musicians, including Yo-Yo Ma, Kronos Quartet, and Jeff Buckley.

The musician gives concerts in the world’s most prestigious concert halls. The magical voice won over audiences in Central Asia, the USA, Europe, and Japan.

