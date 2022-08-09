Baku to host nationwide music contest to mark outstanding singer's anniversary

9 August 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host a nationwide competition among instrumental mugham performers and mugham singers on September 2-9, Azernews reports.

The music contest is co-organized by the Ministry of Science and Education, the Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, the Bulbul Foundation, and the Bulbul Secondary Special Music School to mark the 125th anniversary of Azerbaijan's outstanding singer, People's Artist of the USSR Murtuza Mammadov.

The competition includes a preliminary qualifying and two main stages. During the qualifying stage, participants to be determined will pass to the first stage of the competition.

The qualifying stage will take place at the Bulbul Secondary Special Music School on September 2.

The Azerbaijani National Conservatory will host the first and second stages on September 5-7.

The first stage of the competition will be held on September 5-6. At this stage, musicians can perform works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers, mugham music, etc.

The second stage is scheduled for September 7 and requires a piece from Bulbul's repertoire, preferably a mugham performance. The republican music contest is open to spectators.

Musicians and instrumentalists aged 17-25 can participate in the competition. Each contestant must submit a performance (approximately 10 minutes) reflecting the richness and diversity of Azerbaijan's traditional musical heritage.

Those wishing to take part in the competition should send an application and documents (copy of ID, biography, and photo (10.7 cm * 14.8 cm, jpg) by August 25 to the email address [email protected]

