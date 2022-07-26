Azerbaijani Design Summit gathers acclaimed designers [PHOTO]

26 July 2022 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Design Summit-2022 has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The design summit took at the Nizami Cinema Center bringing together designers from different countries.

Azerbaijan Design Summit-2022 is a meeting place for established designers, artists, and design newcomers.

The event provides a great opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss the development of the country's design industry. The summit covered many areas of design.

Many designers from Azerbaijan and 30 countries took part in the poster contest on the theme "Typography and Peace" held within Azerbaijani Design Summit-2022.

The winners of the competition were selected by local and foreign juries. Around 50 selected posters were exhibited as part of the event.

The design experts like Adam Yunisov, Elchin Mammadov, Emil Ismayilov, Faig Ahmad took part in the summit.

Famous graphic designer Dogan Arslan (Turkiye) shared his experience with design lovers.

