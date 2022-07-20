Baku, Rome to expand ties in book printing [PHOTO]

20 July 2022 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with the founder of Italy's Sandro Teti Publishing House Sandro Teti to discuss further expansion of bilateral ties, Azernews reports citing the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The books "Anthology of poetry by women in Azerbaijan" and "Nasimi Poetry" published by the organization in cooperation with the publishing house were noted as an important step in the promotion of Turkic values in Italy and throughout Europe.

At the meeting, the activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation were highly appreciated.

The sides emphasized that the work carried out by the organization to promote the culture and history of the Turkic peoples is of great interest both in the countries of the Turkic world and in Europe.

They exchanged views on the continuation of the publication of a series of books aimed at popularizing the rich heritage of great personalities of the Turkic world.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993