Gurama: Giant patchwork showcased in Baku [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Gurama is a type of arts and crafts, which takes a special place in Azerbaijan's culture.

For many decades, gurama has been widely spread in Azerbaijan. The patchwork was very common until the beginning of the 20th century.

Now simple and original geometric patterns are replaced by more complex combinations of colors and shapes.

Work on the revival of Azerbaijan's ancient gurama art is underway at the initiative of the Icharisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and the State Employment Agency.

The National Gurama Festival has been held for the first time in Azerbaijan in this regard, Azernews reports.

Large patchwork was presented as part of the festival. Four and a half meters wide and 25 meters long gurama left everyone astonished.

A giant patchwork was created in Icharishahar and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve.

The presentation took place in front of the Maiden's Tower.

A number of events will be held within the festival, including a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and crafts and a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book presentation, etc.

The National Gurama Festival will run until August 7.

