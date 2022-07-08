Young vocalist awarded in Lithuania [PHOTO]

8 July 2022 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Young vocalist Tamilla Hasanova has been awarded at Baltic Voice Contest in Lithuania, Azernews reports.

The 11-year-old vocalist won third place in the vocal contest.

The main goal of the festival is to bring together young talents from all over the world.

The music contest provides a great opportunity for young vocalists to demonstrate their talents.

Traditionally, an international contest of young vocalists is being held in Juodkrante, a Lithuanian seaside resort village.

Tamilla Hasanova was named best among the 136 young vocalists from 20 countries.

