Young vocalist awarded in Lithuania [PHOTO]
By Laman Ismayilova
Young vocalist Tamilla Hasanova has been awarded at Baltic Voice Contest in Lithuania, Azernews reports.
The 11-year-old vocalist won third place in the vocal contest.
The main goal of the festival is to bring together young talents from all over the world.
The music contest provides a great opportunity for young vocalists to demonstrate their talents.
Traditionally, an international contest of young vocalists is being held in Juodkrante, a Lithuanian seaside resort village.
Tamilla Hasanova was named best among the 136 young vocalists from 20 countries.
