Cadenza Orchestra to perform in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra will give a concert at the State Philharmonic Hall on June 30, Azernews reports.

The orchestra will please the audience with classical music pieces, composed by Fikrat Amirov, Antonio Vivaldi, Gabriel Faure, Johann Bach, Ernest Bloch, Reinhold Gliere, Georg Pelecis, Arvo Pärt, George Gershwin, etc. Some music works will be performed for the first time.

Interestingly, the orchestra's musicians will also perform as soloists. Entrance to the concert is free.

Founded in 2016, the Cadenza Orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is composer Turkar Gasimzada.

Since its foundation, the Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

In March, renowned flutist Avital Cohen (Switzerland-Israel) shared the same stage with the orchestra.

Together with the flutist, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra created an unforgettable atmosphere.

They brilliantly performed music pieces by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Antonio Vivaldi, Heinz Holliger, Arif Melikov, as well as the artistic director of the Cadenza orchestra, talented composer Turkar Gasimzada.

The Cadenza Chamber Orchestra also performed a spectacular concert that featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and Japanese composers.

