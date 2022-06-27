Azerbaijani and Israeli musicians to give joint concert

27 June 2022 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and Israeli musicians will give a joint concert at the Chamber and Organ Music on July 8, Azernews reports.

The chamber music concert program promises to be rich and varied, giving the audience not only a good mood but also unexpected musical surprises.

Laureate of international competitions, talented pianist Saida Taghizada (Azerbaijan) and violinist Evgenia Epshtein (Israel) will delight the audience with works by Felix Mendelssohn, Edvard Grieg, Francis Poulenc and Fikrat Amirov.

Saida Taghizade studied at the Bulbul Secondary Special School and the Baku Musical Academy.

She is a laureate of prestigious international competitions. The pianist has successfully performed in many countries.

The musician performed in New York's Carnegie Hall and gave solo concerts in Japan.

Evgenia Epshtein was born in Russia, started learning to play the violin at the age of six, and graduated from a school for gifted musicians.

In 1990, she emigrated to Israel, where she studied at the Tel Aviv Academy of Music. Evgenia Epshtein received a master's degree from the Rotterdam Royal Academy.

The musician is a co-founder of the Aviv String Quartet. She has performed as a soloist with orchestras from different countries and participated in various festivals.

Evgeniya Epshtein is an assistant professor at the Split Academy of Arts, professor of violin and chamber music, and artistic director of the Summer Con Spirito summer school in Trogir (Croatia).

