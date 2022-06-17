Fikrat Amirov's centenary celebrated in Austria [PHOTO]

17 June 2022 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's centenary has been celebrated in Vienna, Austria.

The concert held in the Mozart Hall of the Konzerthaus House of Culture was organized by the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Vienna, Azernews reports citing International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

At the concert, the Vienna Academic Chamber Orchestra delighted the audience with Fikrat Amirov's music pieces. The orchestra performed under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The performances of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yegana Akhundova and the young singer Marziyya Huseynova were met with a storm of applause.

Many cultural and public figures attended the concert including President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the legendary composer, who greatly contributed to national and world music.

President Ilham Aliyev ordered marking the centenary of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov.

Fikrat Amirov successfully synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the opera "Sevil", the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams "Shur" and "Kurd Ovshari" are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.

UNESCO will celebrate the centenary of Fikrat Amirov. The decision was announced at the 41st UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

As a result of joint activities of the Culture Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO, and the National Commission for UNESCO, the relevant nomination documents were submitted to UNESCO. The events have been included in the program of anniversaries for 2022-2023.

