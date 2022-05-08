By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos have signed the action plan for the global appeal Peace4Culture.

In his speech, Anar Karimov noted the readiness of the action plan for the Peace4Culture project, launched last year.

"Strengthening intercultural dialogue is invaluable for maintaining lasting peace. Azerbaijan is a tolerant and multicultural country. Throughout history, everyone, regardless of nationality, has had equal rights and has been encouraged to live and create in peace. The ongoing project also serves this purpose," said Anar Karimov.

The culture minister said that the support of UN member states for this initiative is very gratifying. He emphasized that the Peace4Culture project will continue to gain support and contribute to the international community in ensuring cultural peace.

The meeting was followed by the signing ceremony of the action plan for the global campaign Peace4Culture.

