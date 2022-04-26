By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani animation has been highlighted at the Tashkent International Animation Forum.

Member of the jury, director of the ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival Rashid Aghamaliyev presented the program "Fifty Years of Azerbaijani Animation".

The program included such animated films as "Jirtdan" (1969, by Aghanaghi Akhundov, Yalchin Afandiyev), "Tik-Tik Khanum" (1979, Masud Panachi, Aghanaghi Akhundov), "About Jirtdan the Giant" (1981, Bakhman Aliyev), "Mother has Perched on a Tree" (1986, Frangiz Kurbanova), "Dedication" (1990, Shamil Najafzade), "Fruit debate" (1994, Elchin Hami Akhundov ), "Perfect Wound" (2019, Samir Salakhov) that were demonstrated with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

At the same time, eminent animation director, Honored Art Worker Elchin Hami Akhundov won a special prize for his contribution to the development of animation.

The animation director took part in the creation of many Azerbaijani cartoons included in the Golden Fund of National Cinematography.

Tashkent International Animation Forum gathered animators from Central Asian countries and leading animation specialists from Israel, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia.

This is the first large-scale event dedicated to animated films held in Uzbekistan since its independence.

The initiative belongs to the director, founder of the Independent Filmmakers' Community of Uzbekistan Dante Rustav Films.

The forum was with the support of the Film Agency of Uzbekistan, the Israeli Embassy, ​​the Swiss Cooperation Office at the Swiss Embassy and the Goethe Institute.

As a result of the forum, the Grand Prix was awarded to the film "On Bird's Rights" by Kazakh director Anita Chernykh. The film "The Girl and the Cloud" (Uzbekistan) by Shokir Kholikov received a prize for expressiveness and depth of image. The prize "For the best director" was awarded to the film "Silent Dialogue" (Tajikistan) by Farhod Gafforpour.

The Young Jury Prize awarded the film "Author and the Nose" directed by Zhanna Abasova, representing Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, the best minute film was the work "A Family Matter" (Uzbekistan) by Malikahon Zainutdinova.

