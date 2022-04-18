By Laman Ismayilova

The Georgian cultural figures have visited the city of Shusha. The delegation also included ecologists, turkologists and bloggers.

The guests visited the central square, the Shusha Castle, Jidir Plain, the Molla Panah Vagif Museum Mausoleum Complex and Bulbul House-Museum.

The Georgian cultural figures brilliantly performed Azerbaijani songs in the city, known as the country's musical center.

Famous opera singer Zhakeli Lamze performed the song "Ey Veten" in front of the Shusha Castle.

Veriko Turashvili sang the song "Sari Galin" while Dmitry Kisishvili and his daughter Eli Kisishvili -the song "Jujelerim".

The Georgian delegation also watched the demining process in Jabrayil and Fuzuli regions.

They also honored the memory of Azerbaijani citizens who died as a result of Armenia's rocket shelling at the city of Ganja on October 11 and October 17, 2020.

The delegation arrived in Azerbaijan with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and the Georgian representative office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The Georgian delegation will visit Ganja, Fizuli, Jabrayil, Shusha and Agdam on April 15-17.

The delegation will be informed about the consequences of the rocket attacks on Ganja, monuments destroyed as the result of the Armenian vandalism, Fuzuli International Airport, minefields, as well as the ongoing construction work.

The Georgian delegation has previously met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva.

During the meeting, it was noted that both countries have an ancient history and rich cultural heritage.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

