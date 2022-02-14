By Laman Ismayilova

The State Symphony Orchestra has successfully performed at the State Philarmonic Hall.

The concert was attended by bright and talented soloists, Honored Artist Alexei Miltykh (cello) and laureate of international competitions Nazrin Aslanly (violin) who performed under the baton of the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov

The program of the evening included the Double Concerto for violin and cello and orchestra in A minor by Johannes Brahms, which was composed by the composer for violinist Josef Joachim and cellist Robert Hausmann, and the Second Symphony in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff. This symphony is dedicated to one of the composer's teachers, Sergei Taneyev.

Talented performers pleased the guests of the evening with their virtuosity. The audience thanked the musicians with thunderous applause and exclamations of "Bravo!"

Founded in 1920, the Uzeyir Hajibayli State Symphony Orchestra was among first orchestras, formed in the Soviet Union.

Today the orchestra successfully performs works of such eminent composers as G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others.

Moreover, State Symphony Orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually.

Photo credits Kamran Baghirov

