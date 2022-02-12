By Laman Ismayilova

Director of the National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev has joined the jury of the 4th International Art Festival MALYUY.UA (DRAW.UA).

The art festival is open for young artists and sculptors aged 5-25 years.

The festiva is being held from December 2021 to February 2022. The main goal of the project is the development of cultural diplomacy between Ukraine and other peoples, as well as the creation and strengthening of ties between generations of different countries.

The exhibition of works by the winners of the festival will take place on February 14-28 at the Museum-workshop named after Ivan Petrovych Kavaleridze

The international jury includes artists, sculptors and cultural figures from 12 countries from five continents such as Spain, Italy, USA, Canada and Belgium.

Farzaliyev is a holder of a number of honorary awards and medals, including the Great Badge of Honour for Meritorious Services to the Republic of Austria, the Order of Arts and Letters (France), the Gold Medal "Best research scientist, patriot" of European Publishing and Press House, TURKSOY medal for contribution to the promotion of Turkic art, the Gold Medal of the Russian Academy of Arts, etc.

