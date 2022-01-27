By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's traditional gowns has been discussed at the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The foundation's president Gunay Afandiyeva and the head of the Traditional Costumes Center, fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova exchanged views on joint projects aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's rich culture and traditions and the Turkic world as a whole.

Gulnara Khalilova showcased Azerbaijani traditional costumes specially made for the foundation.

Notably, the fashion designer presented her collection dedicated to Karabakh at the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation last November.

The collection, which originates from the epic "Book of Dede Korkut ", embodies the national traditions formed over the centuries.

The traditional costumes reflect 12 historical cities of Karabakh - Aghdam, Aghdara, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavend, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, Shusha, Zangilan.

The fashion collection celebrates liberation of Azerbaijan's territories previously occupied by Armenian occupants.

Stunning national dresses have been successfully presented not only in Azerbaijan but also abroad.

She also designed costumes for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created a hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the history of Azerbaijan national clothing.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she has been teaching at Khazar University.

The designer also heads the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association.

