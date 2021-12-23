By Laman Ismayilova

"Karabakh" mugham ensemble has given a series of concerts in Sweden.

The series of concerts were held by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Sweden with the support of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO to celebrate the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi.

Speaking about the concert, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Sweden Zaur noted that numerous cultural events, including concerts are being held in Azerbaijan and abroad within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The Ambassador mentioned that Nizami's collection of epic poems "Khamsa" is included in the treasury of world literature.

Azerbaijani poet and philosopher preached humanism, nobility, enlightenment and justice, mercy and peace. Nizami Ganjavi's legacy has not lost its relevance, and after centuries.

His works have been translated into many languages and are studied by scientists of different countries.

Next, the audience enjoyed a concert of the "Karabakh" mugham ensemble which included People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov (leader), Elchin Gashimov (tar), Honored Artists Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and Kamran Karimov (naghara).

The musicians performed music pieces composed to Nizami Ganjavi's poetry. The concert was also remembered for incredible mugham music and tasnifs.

