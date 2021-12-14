By Laman Ismayilova

Junior Eurovision Song Contest has announced the running orders of the contestants.

Azerbaijan's representative Sona Azizova will perform under the number 14.

The order of performances was determined by the results of the draw, which took place in a remote format.

Sona Azizova will perform the song "One Of Those Days" composed by Maria Broberg, Francisco Farie, Martin Wijk, Hampus Evrenius. Javid Shahbasbekov and Sona Azizova worked on the Azerbaijani version of the song.

Sona Azizova is well-known for her successful performances at the Voice Kids Azerbaijan and Winter International Kids Music Festival.

Azerbaijan debuted in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2012.

Azerbaijan's previous entries included duet Suada Alakbarova and Omar Sultanov (2012), Rustam Karimov (2013) and Fidan Huseynova (2018).

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be the 19th edition of the annual Junior Eurovision Song Contest, organized by France Télévisions and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The contest will be held on December 19 at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France, following the country's victory at the 2020 contest with the song "J'imagine", performed by Valentina.

This will be the first time the contest is held in France, as well as the first Eurovision event to be held in the country since Eurovision Young Dancers 1999 in Lyon and the first to be held in Paris since Eurovision Young Dancers 1989.

---

