A documentary "Fulya" has been premiered in Azerbaijan.

The film tells about CNN-Turk TV military reporter Fulya Ozturk and cameraman Khalil Kahraman who have played a major role in conveying the truth about the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War to the world.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov, military reporter Fulya Ozturk, public and cultural figures attended the film screening.

Speaking at the event, head of the Culture Ministry's Audiovisual Communication and Interactive Media Department Rufat Hasanov noted that the film "Fulya" was among the winners of "Great Retur" competition of short feature films.

Fulya Ozturk, in turn, spoke about the events that she had witnessed during the Patriotic War.

Ozturk stressed that the creation of this film is very important in terms of covering the history of the Second Karabakh War, as well as informing the world community about the missile strikes of the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population in Ganja, Barda and other parts of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish journalist told how she witnessed large-scale provocations of the Armenian Armed Forces, crimes committed against the Azerbaijani civilian population.

The event continued with the film screening.

The filming process started in June at CNN Turk's headquarters in Istanbul and continued in Ganja, Tartar, Barda, and Fuzuli.

The documentary was co-produced by Azerbaijanfilm Studio and Turkey's Dada Yapım company.

The filming team includes film directors Aykut Tashkin and Tahir Tahirovich, cameraman-Cengizhan Durmaz, producers- Ozcan Dada and Fariz Ahmadov.

The documentary has been shown in cinemas in Turkey since October 8.

